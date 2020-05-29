Some Pharma Executives Resist Idea Of WHO Voluntary Intellectual Property Pool For Novel Coronavirus Products

STAT: Pharma leaders shoot down WHO voluntary pool for patent rights on Covid-19 products

“The heads of some of the world’s largest drug makers expressed a mix of confusion and resistance to a World Health Organization voluntary pool to collect patent rights, regulatory test data, and other information that could be shared for developing Covid-19 therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics. The WHO effort reflects mounting concern that some Covid-19 medical products may not be accessible for poorer populations. By establishing a voluntary mechanism under the auspices of the WHO, the goal is to establish a pathway that will attract numerous governments, as well as industry, universities and nonprofit organizations. But not every executive likes the idea…” (Silverman, 5/28).