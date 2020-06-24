menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Some Experts Feel More Research Needed To Fully Determine Hydroxychloroquine’s Usefulness In Treating, Preventing COVID-19

Jun 24, 2020

Devex: The hydroxychloroquine conundrum
“The World Health Organization’s decision to stop the hydroxychloroquine arm of a large-scale clinical trial, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s revocation of the drug’s emergency use authorization has cast doubts over the drug’s potential to treat COVID-19 patients. But experts are divided on whether more research is required to rule out the efficacy of the drug. Some have long been convinced the drug also known as HCQ bears no benefits in treating COVID-19, or if it does it will likely be small. For those stakeholders, the decisions taken by WHO and U.S. FDA are welcome, if not long overdue. But others argue not all aspects of the drug’s benefits have been ruled out to date — for example, on how beneficial the drug is as a prophylaxis…” (Ravelo, 6/24).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.