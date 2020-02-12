menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Senior Fellow At Brookings Discusses Role Of New Chief Development Officer At U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Feb 12, 2020

Brookings Institution’s “Up Front”: The Development Finance Corporation confirms the new chief development officer — what’s the role?
George Ingram, senior fellow for global economy and development at Brookings, discusses the confirmation of Andrew Herscowitz to the position of chief development officer (CDO) at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and describes the roles and responsibilities of the position (2/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.