Senior Fellow At Brookings Discusses Role Of New Chief Development Officer At U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
Brookings Institution’s “Up Front”: The Development Finance Corporation confirms the new chief development officer — what’s the role?
George Ingram, senior fellow for global economy and development at Brookings, discusses the confirmation of Andrew Herscowitz to the position of chief development officer (CDO) at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and describes the roles and responsibilities of the position (2/10).