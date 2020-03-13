menu

Rewire.News Reviews Reproductive Rights Platforms Of Democratic Presidential Candidates Biden, Sanders

Mar 13, 2020

Rewire.News: Where Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Stand on Reproductive Rights
“U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off on the debate stage Sunday night in [Washington, D.C.,], a week after Sanders released a reproductive justice platform and criticized his opponent’s record on abortion rights. … So where do the Democratic Party’s two remaining viable candidates in the presidential primary stand on critical reproductive rights and justice issues? Rewire.News breaks down their respective platforms below…” (Carter, 3/12).

