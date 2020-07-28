Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Biden Calls On Trump To De-Politicize Coronavirus Vaccine R&D; Center For American Progress Says U.S. Vaccine Development Process ‘Haphazard’

NBC News: Biden demands Trump let coronavirus vaccine process happen ‘free of political pressure’

“Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that President Donald Trump must allow the coronavirus vaccine development process to play out ‘free of political pressure’ and called on the president to adhere to three rules as scientists rush to develop one. Dubbing them the ‘three principles of integrity’ in developing a vaccine, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, demanded that Trump allow scientists and public health experts to make decisions on safety and efficacy — not politicians…” (Edelman, 7/27).

STAT: Democratic group warns that the U.S. is unprepared to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine

“A Democratic group warned Tuesday that the U.S. is fundamentally unprepared to manufacture and distribute hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses when one becomes available, urging Congress to step up preparedness efforts and spend $40 billion to quickly increase manufacturing and distribution capacity. In a 20-page report published by the Center for American Progress, two leading Democratic health policy figures called the current vaccine manufacturing setup ‘haphazard’…” (Facher, 7/28).

