President Trump, Vice President Pence, Members Of Coronavirus Task Force Provide Updates On COVID-19 During Press Briefings, Interviews

Mar 25, 2020

White House: Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing
In this press briefing held Tuesday, President Trump, Vice President Pence, members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and other administration officials discuss developments regarding the U.S. response to COVID-19 (3/24).

White House: Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall
In this virtual town hall meeting aired by Fox News, President Trump, Vice President Pence, and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force answer questions regarding the U.S. response to COVID-19 (3/24).

White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall
In this virtual town hall meeting aired by Fox News, Vice President Pence answers questions regarding the U.S. response to COVID-19 (3/24).

