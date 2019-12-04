Past Decade Warmest On Record, WMO Report Shows As WHO Calls For More Funding To Address Health Impacts Of Climate Change

Forbes: WMO And WHO New Reports Show The Effects Of Climate Change, From Tropical Cyclones To Mental Health Issues

“The closing decade has been the warmest on record, with negative impacts on human health, data collected by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) show. The new reports were presented today at the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid…” (Barbiroglio, 12/3).

U.N. News: Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

“…In its first global review of more than 100 countries, the U.N. agency found that while around half of them have developed a strategy on the issue, fewer than one in five is spending enough to implement all of their commitments. … Of the countries that conducted an assessment of climate risks to people’s health, the most common risks were heat stress, injury, or death from extreme weather events. Food and water security issues, along with vector-borne diseases, such as cholera, dengue, or malaria, also featured…” (12/3).

