Paper Examines Hunger-Focused SDG 2, Discusses Progress, Challenges, Strategies To Meet Goal

ECDPM: The global institutional landscape of food and agriculture: How to achieve SDG 2

Francesco Rampa, head of team, and Koen Dekeyser, junior policy officer, both with the Sustainable Food Systems Programme of the Economic and Agricultural Transformation Programme at ECDPM, summarize their paper authored with other experts examining Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, focused on hunger. The summary states, “The world is not on track to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2. Hunger has risen for the fourth year in a row, fueled particularly by growing food insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa. Achieving SDG 2 requires urgent action at country level, but also a more effective food and agriculture global institutional landscape. This paper describes this landscape and its challenges and looks at ongoing reform efforts and their shortcomings” (December 2019).