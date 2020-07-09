menu

Pandemic Could Push 122M People Deeper Into Hunger, Poverty, Oxfam Report Warns

Jul 09, 2020

The Telegraph: Covid-19 could kill more people through hunger than the virus itself, warns Oxfam
“More people will die of hunger caused by the pandemic than of coronavirus this year, according to a report from Oxfam. An estimated 122 million of the world’s poorest people could be plunged deeper into hunger and poverty, equating to 12,000 extra deaths a day, the charity said. The global mortality rate for Covid-19 reached a peak at 10,000 deaths per day in April…” (Barber, 7/9).

