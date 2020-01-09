Oxfam Blog Post Examines Implications, Status Of Potential DFID, FCO Merger

Oxfam’s “From Poverty To Power”: How to stop the Foreign Office gobbling up DFID?

This post addresses the potential merging of the U.K. Department for International Development (DFID) with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the implications of such an action. The piece also includes the latest updates on the issue, including the recent news that the U.K. government will not merge the offices but might make some administrative changes to DFID (1/8).