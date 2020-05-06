Other Opinions, Editorial In Global Health Discuss Health Communication, U.N.’s Global Standing, Feminist Foreign Policies, U.N. Cholera Response In Haiti

The Atlantic: Virus Experts Aren’t Getting the Message Out

Renée DiResta, technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory (5/6).

The Hill: The long, sad decline of the United Nations

William Moloney, fellow in Conservative Thought at Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute (5/3).

Ms. Magazine: From Sweden to Mexico, Foreign Policy Goes Feminist. Is the U.S. Next?

Lyric Thompson, director of policy and advocacy at the International Center for Research on Women (5/5).

Washington Post: The U.N.’s neglect of another recent pandemic stains its legacy

Editorial Board (5/5).