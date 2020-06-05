Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Exposure Of Food System Vulnerabilities, Addressing Needs Of Indigenous Populations, Vaccine Research

The Hill: The world will starve if we keep ignoring disease outbreaks

Elwyn Grainger-Jones, executive director of the CGIAR System Organization (6/4).

IPS: Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic: What Now?

Lawrence Surendra, chemical engineer, environmental economist, and scholar in residence at the Dag Hammarskjold Foundation (6/4).

The Lancet: Salient lessons from Russia’s COVID-19 outbreak

Editorial Board (6/6).

The Lancet: Indigenous populations: left behind in the COVID-19 response

Kaitlin Curtice, author and speaker, and Esther Choo, associate professor at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Oregon Health and Science University (6/6).

Project Syndicate: Human COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Are Unnecessary, Uninformative, and Unethical

William A. Haseltine, scientist, biotech entrepreneur, infectious disease expert, and chair and president of ACCESS Health International (6/4).

USA TODAY: Developing a COVID-19 vaccine is just half the battle — you have to get Americans to take it

Katherine Milkman, professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a secondary appointment at the Perelman School of Medicine and co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative; Angela Duckworth, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative; and Mitesh S. Patel, professor at the Perelman School of Medicine with a secondary appointment at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, staff physician at the Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia, and director of the Penn Medicine Nudge Unit (6/5).