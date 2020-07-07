Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Access To Vaccines, Mental Health Of Health Workers, Others

The Conversation: How countries get away with hoarding drugs in a pandemic

Mark Eccleston-Turner, lecturer of law at Keele University (7/6).

Devex: The debate around intellectual property rights and the COVID-19 vaccine

Arnab Acharya, independent scholar (7/6).

Devex: Depression, anxiety, insomnia — health workers and the side effects of COVID-19

Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance, and Elizabeth Pappadopulos, clinical psychologist and global medical affairs lead for CNS Disorders at Upjohn (7/7).

Foreign Policy: The Coronavirus Is Hastening Modi’s Transformation of India

Kapil Komireddi, author (7/6).

The Hill: The best way to address crises within the coronavirus crisis

Peter Howard, chief international operations officer at Food for the Hungry (7/6).

The Lancet: Financial crisis at PAHO in the time of COVID-19: a call for action

Arlene King, adjunct professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and colleagues (7/2).

Nature: Reset Sustainable Development Goals for a pandemic world

Robin Naidoo, lead scientist with WWF-U.S. and adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and Brendan Fisher, professor in the Environmental Program at the Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources and Gund Institute of Environment at the University of Vermont (7/6).

New York Times: How America Lost the War on Covid-19

Paul Krugman, opinion columnist at the New York Times and distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center (7/6).

Scientific American: The Biggest Psychological Experiment in History Is Running Now

Lydia Denworth, contributing editor at Scientific American (July 2020).

Scientific American: Lessons for COVID-19 from the Early Days of AIDS

William A. Haseltine, founder of the Harvard University’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments and chair and president of ACCESS Health International (7/6).

STAT: Why were we so late responding to Covid-19? Blame it on our culture and brains

Nat Kendall-Taylor, psychological anthropologist and CEO of the FrameWorks Institute (7/6).

Washington Post: Trump is responsible for our unfolding coronavirus disaster

Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post (7/6).

Washington Post: The pandemic is Sissi’s latest weapon against the press in Egypt

Jason Rezaian, writer for Global Opinions at the Washington Post (7/6).