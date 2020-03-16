Opinion Pieces Discuss Global COVID-19 Responses

CNN: Trump is stepping up

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst, vice president at New America, professor of practice at Arizona State University, and author (3/14).

The Guardian: The U.K.’s Covid-19 strategy dangerously leaves too many questions unanswered

Anthony Costello, professor of global health and sustainable development at University College London (3/15).

The Hill: Juan Williams: Trump must be held to account over coronavirus

Juan Williams, author and political analyst for Fox News Channel (3/16).

Newsweek: Newt Gingrich: I am in Italy Amid the Coronavirus Crisis. America Must Act Now — and Act Big

Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (3/13).

New York Times: Coronavirus Vaccine Dreams

Perri Klass, author (3/16).

New York Times: Can Russia Use the Coronavirus to Sow Discord Among Americans?

Thomas Rid, professor at Johns Hopkins University and author (3/16).

Project Syndicate: The COVID-19 Debt Deluge

Jayati Ghosh, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, executive secretary of International Development Economics Associates, and member of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (3/16).

TIME: In the Battle Against Coronavirus, Humanity Lacks Leadership

Yuval Noah Harari, historian, philosopher, and author (3/15).

Washington Post: I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it.

Beth Cameron, vice president for global biological policy and programs at the Nuclear Threat Initiative (3/13).

Washington Post: How we can stop the next new virus

Jared Diamond, author, and Nathan Wolfe, virologist and founder of Metabiota (3/16).