Opinion Pieces Discuss COVID-19 Outbreak, Response

Bloomberg: To Defeat Coronavirus, Win the Containment Battle

Mark Buchanan, physicist, science writer, and author (2/25).

Foreign Policy: The Coronavirus Could Finally Kill the Wild Animal Trade

Lindsey Kennedy, journalist and video producer, and Nathan Paul Southern, freelance reporter, both in Cambodia (2/25).

The Hill: What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat

Ellen P. Carlin, assistant research professor at the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security and director of Georgetown’s Global Infectious Disease graduate program, and Jeff Schlegelmilch, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute and author (2/24).

STAT: In the race for coronavirus vaccines, don’t leave pregnant women behind

Carleigh Krubiner, policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and associate faculty at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics; Ruth R. Faden, founder and inaugural director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics; and Ruth A. Karron, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research and founder of the Johns Hopkins Vaccine Initiative (2/25).

Washington Post: Is this the week that Trump panics about covid-19?

Daniel W. Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University (2/24).

Washington Post: Coronavirus will test whether the planet can unite in the face of a global crisis

David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post (2/25).

Washington Post: Letters to the Editor: We need sustained funding to fight pandemics

Jerry Martin, former director of the USAID-funded Preparedness and Response (P&R) project (2/25).

Washington Post: Behind our sluggish response to coronavirus, an unnecessary battle over funding

Greg Sargent, writer at the Washington Post’s Plum Line blog, and Paul Waldman, opinion writer for the Plum Line blog (2/25).

WBUR: The U.S. Is Well Suited To Fight Coronavirus, But Only If We Fund Science

Pranay Sinha, infectious diseases fellow at Boston University School of Medicine (2/25).