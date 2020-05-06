NIH Recognizes World Asthma Day 2020

NIH: NIH Statement on World Asthma Day 2020

“…[O]n World Asthma Day, the National Institutes of Health stands with patients, families, advocates, researchers, and health care professionals to raise awareness about this common chronic respiratory disease, the people it affects, and the biomedical research that improves its prevention and treatment. … This year, we recognize that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is creating concern and uncertainty for many people around the globe, including those with asthma…” (5/5).