NIAID Director Fauci Discusses Role In USG Response To COVID-19 In Several Interviews

The Atlantic: Anthony Fauci’s Plan to Stay Honest

“…Trump doesn’t like to be upstaged. And speaking truths that clash with Trump’s message risks banishment and ridicule from the president. The 79-year-old Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has shown that he’s willing to do it anyway. As Trump touts an existing malaria drug as a potential treatment (‘I’m probably more of a fan of that — maybe than anybody,’ he said at a press briefing Friday), Fauci made plain that the drug’s effectiveness against the coronavirus is unproven…” (Nicholas, 3/22).

