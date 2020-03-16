menu

News Sources Highlight Research Efforts To Create Coronavirus Vaccine

Mar 16, 2020

AP: Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday (Miller, 3/15).

Fox News: Coronavirus vaccine development: Where does it stand? (Givas, 3/13).

The Guardian: When will a coronavirus vaccine be ready? (Spinney, 3/16).

MedPage Today: COVID-19 Vax Moving at Brisk Clip, but Will It Be Soon Enough? (Susman, 3/10).

Washington Post: Federal vaccine development sites ill-suited to counter covid-19 epidemic (Willman, 3/15).

