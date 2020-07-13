News Outlets Examine Efforts To Research, Develop Novel Coronavirus Vaccines, Ensure Availability If Approved

AP: U.S. bets on untested company to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

“…As part of its strategy to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible, the Trump administration has agreed to invest more than half a billion in tax dollars in ApiJect Systems America, a young company. Its injector is not approved by federal health authorities and the company hasn’t yet set up a factory to manufacture the devices…” (Mendoza et al, 7/10).

USA TODAY: ‘No one is safe until everyone is safe’: Vaccine nationalism threatens global coronavirus effort

“…Rather than widespread collaboration, coordination and sharing, ‘me first’ vaccine nationalism pits nation against nation to get and keep enough doses for their citizens. Countries are focusing on their own vaccine development programs rather than collaborating to pool resources. Agreements are scarce to share vaccines when they’re available so front line health workers and those in COVID-19 hots spots internationally can have first access…” (Weise, 7/12).

Wall Street Journal: As Covid-19 Vaccine Development Pushes Ahead, Researchers Probe Safety

“In 2017, researchers found that some children who got a new vaccine against the tropical disease dengue later came down with a severe case of the illness, forcing production to temporarily stop. Now, researchers developing coronavirus vaccines aim to avoid a similar fate that could set back fast-moving efforts to curb the pandemic. The researchers say they have designed Covid-19 vaccines in ways that aim to make sure they fight off infections, rather than worsen them…” (Loftus/Hopkins, 7/12).

Xinhua: E.U. lawmakers adopt regulation to allow COVID-19 vaccines developed more quickly

“Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Friday adopted a new regulation that will allow European vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 to be developed more quickly, said the European Parliament (EP)…” (7/11).