News Outlets Examine Economic, Social Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Various Countries

CNN: The muddled public message on coronavirus isn’t just confusing. It’s harmful

“…The World Health Organization’s (WHO) apparent lack of clarity on whether people should wear face masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus is just one of its messages that has confused the public. … But a number of communication and behavioral science experts say the WHO is definitely not alone in bungling some of its communication around the pandemic. … This muddled messaging is a major problem…” (Kottasová, 7/16).

The Guardian: Protests predicted to surge globally as Covid-19 drives unrest

“The economic impact of coronavirus is a ‘tinderbox’ that will drive civil unrest and instability in developing countries in the second half of 2020, according to new analysis. Highest risk countries facing a ‘perfect storm,’ where protests driven by the pandemic’s economic fallout are likely to inflame existing grievances, include Nigeria, Iran, Bangladesh, Algeria, and Ethiopia, the analysis said. Thirty-seven countries, mainly in Africa and Latin America, could face unparalleled street protests for up to three years, global risk firm Verisk Maplecroft warned…” (McVeigh, 7/17).

IPS: With Poverty & Hunger Skyrocketing, is a Global Economic Rescue Package the Answer?

“…Abby Maxman, President & CEO of Oxfam America, told IPS COVID-19 is the final straw for millions of people already struggling with the impacts of conflict, inequality, and climate change. She said Oxfam is calling on the international community to agree to an ‘Economic Rescue Package for All,’ which includes fully funding the U.N.’s humanitarian appeal to enable the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance…” (Deen, 7/16).

NPR: Coronavirus Around The World: How Countries Are Coping With COVID-19 Surges

“A look around the globe shows other countries — Brazil, South Africa, Iraq — are in turmoil as the relentless coronavirus pandemic takes its toll…” (Reeves et al., 7/17).