News Outlets Discuss Presidential Candidates’ Criticisms Of Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response

AP: White House hopefuls target Trump on coronavirus response

“Democratic White House hopefuls are seizing on President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak, calling it the latest evidence of his incompetence and warning that the crisis may only deepen as a result. But some experts and Democrats warn that the candidates risk exacerbating a public health crisis if they go too far in politicizing the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness…” (Jaffe, 2/28).

