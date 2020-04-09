menu

News Media Examine President Trump’s Accountability During COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Apr 09, 2020

Mother Jones: Will Trump and His Enablers Ever Face Accountability for the Coronavirus Massacre? (Corn, 4/8).

POLITICO: Trump’s coronavirus response relies on companies, just not his (Kumar, 4/9).

Washington Post: Coronavirus crisis highlights Trump’s resistance to criticism — and his desire for fervent praise (Parker/Gearan, 4/8).

Washington Post: Trump’s resistance to independent oversight draws bipartisan scrutiny (Kim et al., 4/8).

