New York Times Columnist Features Photos, Captions Showing Humanitarian Situation In Venezuela

New York Times: Venezuelans’ Struggle to Survive, Told in Pictures

Nicholas Kristof, New York Times opinion columnist, and Fabiola Ferrero, photographer

“To visit Venezuela today is to see how misrule can shatter a country. Years of corrupt, incompetent, and autocratic rule have left Venezuelans hungry and children dying for want of basic medical care. … Words can’t capture the misery, so I’m giving my column space over to photos of people I met on a recent visit. People were willing to be photographed and share their stories so that the world could understand what their country is enduring…” (12/4).