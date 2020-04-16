G20 Finance Ministers Agree To Suspend Debt Repayments For Poorest Countries; World Bank Seeks Shareholder Support Ahead Of Spring Meetings With IMF

Devex: As Trump attacks WHO, World Bank looks for shareholder support

“…The World Bank Group Development Committee — composed of finance ministers from the bank’s member countries — is set to meet Friday in hopes of reaching a consensus on the role that the world’s most influential multilateral development bank will play in responding to the multifaceted global crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The message that ministers deliver will be crucial in determining the scale and speed of the bank’s financial response, experts have said…” (Igoe, 4/16).

Reuters: G20 countries agree debt freeze for world’s poorest countries

“Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Wednesday to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors…” (Barbuscia et al., 4/15).

Additional coverage of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is available from EURACTIV and VOA.