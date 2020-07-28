menu

Nations, Individuals Should Adopt More Focused Prevention, Mitigation Strategies To Stop Coronavirus Transmission, WHO Says

Jul 28, 2020

U.N. News: We must all accept hard choices if we’re to beat COVID-19, urges WHO
“Governments everywhere should adopt a much more focused approach to stopping coronavirus transmission if they want to avoid having to impose sweeping lockdowns once again. That’s the message on Monday from the World Health Organization, (WHO), whose head of emergencies, Dr. Mike Ryan, likened fighting COVID-19 to using specialized tools for surgery, to ensure better outcomes for patients. The development comes as the WHO announced nearly 16 million cases of reported infection worldwide and more than 640,000 deaths…” (7/27).

Additional coverage of the WHO comments and new restrictions amid a second wave is available from Reuters, U.N. News, and VOA News.

