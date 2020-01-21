MSF Urges Gavi To Help Increase Access To Pneumonia Vaccine

Médecins Sans Frontières: Gavi must ensure more children get new, more affordable pneumonia vaccine

“As Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, starts to commemorate its 20th year and launches a new fundraising appeal, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) stressed that more must be done to make sure the 55 million children who do not have access to the pneumonia vaccine are protected against this worst global childhood killer, now that a new, more affordable vaccine is at long last available…” (1/21).