menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

MSF Urges Gavi To Help Increase Access To Pneumonia Vaccine

Jan 21, 2020

Médecins Sans Frontières: Gavi must ensure more children get new, more affordable pneumonia vaccine
“As Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, starts to commemorate its 20th year and launches a new fundraising appeal, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) stressed that more must be done to make sure the 55 million children who do not have access to the pneumonia vaccine are protected against this worst global childhood killer, now that a new, more affordable vaccine is at long last available…” (1/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.