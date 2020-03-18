More Opinions In Global Health

menu

Mar 18, 2020

The Conversation: What mothers told me about Nigeria’s free maternal health services
Anthony Idowu Ajayi, postdoctoral research scientist at the African Population and Health Research Center (3/15).

Devex: Opinion: Here’s how we’ll beat AIDS — with a new era of leadership
Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS (3/16).

Devex: Opinion: Why we cannot ignore SRHR — even during a cyclone
Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA resident representative for Mozambique (3/13).

The Guardian: When social workers helped to ban child marriage, suddenly girls had a future
Rory Truell, secretary general of the International Federation of Social Workers (3/16).

Project Syndicate: Holistic Thinking for Global Threats
Amy Luers, executive director of Future Earth (3/16).

STAT: Saving lives should be good business. Why doesn’t that apply to finding new antibiotics?
Isaac Stoner, president and chief operating officer of Octagon Therapeutics (3/18).

