More News In Global Health

Dec 20, 2019

Devex: Preventing deaths from advanced HIV disease: Highlights from ICASA 2019 (12/19).

IPS: Q&A: Initiative Starts Mental Health Sessions for Bangladeshi Garment Workers (Sadeque, 12/19).

Reuters: Water around Rio Tinto’s Madagascar mine is high in lead, uranium — study (Reid, 12/20).

Science: 2019 Breakthrough of the Year (Multiple authors, 12/19).

Xinhua: Dengue fever death toll climbs to 141 in Bangladesh this year (12/19).

VOA: Philippines Approves GMO Rice to Fight Malnutrition (Baragona, 12/19).

