More News In Global Health

AP: Amnesty: Yemen’s disabled are neglected, and suffering (Debre, 12/3).

The Guardian: Mosquitoes bring ‘mystery illness’ to the mountain villages of Nepal (Pattisson/Sedha, 12/3).

The Guardian: ‘My dignity is destroyed’: the scourge of sexual violence in Cox’s Bazar (Marsh, 12/3).

Reuters: U.N. to deliver food aid to 4.1 mln in Zimbabwe, fears ‘major crisis’ (Nebehay, 12/3).

SciDev.Net: Countries ‘let off the hook’ by lack of disabilities data (Douglas, 12/2).

U.N. News: U.N. ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres (12/2).

U.N. News: Political solution ‘long overdue’ to protect the children of eastern Ukraine (12/2).