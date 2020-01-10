Modeling Experts Examine Application Of Decision Analysis To Pandemic Planning, Responses

PLOS Medicine: Infectious disease pandemic planning and response: Incorporating decision analysis

Freya M. Shearer of the Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Melbourne’s School of Population and Global Health in Australia, and colleagues examine decision analysis and modeling in planning for and responding to pandemics. Key summary points from the article include, “A decision model for infectious disease pandemics is an appropriate method for integrating evidence from situational and intervention analysis tools, along with the information in policy documents, to provide robust advice on possible response options (including uncertainty). A decision model for pandemic response cannot capture all of the social, political, and ethical considerations that impact decision-making. Such a model should therefore be embedded in a decision support system that emphasizes this broader context” (1/9).