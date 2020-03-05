Media Outlets Examine Political, Social, Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Is More Than Just a Health Crisis

“…An outbreak like the coronavirus reveals the priorities and values of a society, and how long it can cope without the freedoms it’s accustomed to. Here in London, the government acknowledges that its own power is limited, and that it may have only a small window to impose curbs on a population unused to even basic state restrictions. The first task for governments hoping to lead their countries calmly through the challenge might be to level with the public about this basic fact: that the puzzle of how to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is not solely a scientific one, but a social and political one requiring widespread buy-in…” (McTague, 3/5).

U.N. News: Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

“The extent of the damage to the global economy caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19 moved further into focus on Wednesday as U.N. economists announced a likely $50 billion drop in worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone. In remarks made at a joint press conference with the head of the World Bank Group, the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said that the U.N.-backed global funds would make up the shortfall, in effect, by offering to inject around $50 billion into low-income and emerging market nations, pending requests for support…” (3/4).