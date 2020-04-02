Media Outlets Examine Coronavirus Mortality Rates In Various Countries, Regions

AP: U.N.: 95% of Europe’s virus dead over 60 but young not immune

“More than 95% of those who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organization’s office in Europe said Thursday…” (Keaten, 4/2).

The Hill: New study finds coronavirus death rate significantly better than previously estimated

“…The study published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal estimates that about 0.66 percent of patients who become infected with the virus will die. When undetected infections aren’t taken into account, researchers found the coronavirus death rate was 1.38 percent…” (Guzman, 4/1).

Vox: The stark differences in countries’ coronavirus death rates, explained

“…Figuring out what is driving these disparate numbers reveals differences not just in population demographics but also in health care capacity and government response. Understanding [case fatality rates (CFRs)] might also help us slow deaths around the world — especially for the most vulnerable countries and individuals…” (Courage, 4/1).