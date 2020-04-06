menu

Media Outlets Examine Careers Of, Working Relationship Between Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx

Apr 06, 2020

CNN: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s career under 6 US presidents (4/2).

CNN: Fauci: U.S. is ‘struggling’ to get coronavirus under control and to say otherwise would be wrong (Robertson/Cole, 4/5).

Financial Times: Deborah Birx: the U.S. colonel at war with coronavirus (Weaver, 4/6).

TIME: ‘We Are Struggling to Get It Under Control’ Dr. Anthony Fauci Says About the U.S. COVID-19 Outbreak (Law, 4/5).

Washington Post: Fauci and Birx worked together at the dawn of the AIDS crisis. Thirty-seven years later, they are partners in fighting the coronavirus (Kranish, 4/5).

