Inaugural African Conference On NTDs Calls For Increased Efforts, Broader Partnerships To Eliminate Diseases

Dec 09, 2019

Health Policy Watch: First African Conference On Neglected Diseases Calls For Increased Efforts To Tackle The Challenges
“An International Conference on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) ended in Nairobi on Friday with calls for increased research, resources, and strengthened cross border partnerships to accelerate the elimination of the diseases. The three-day inaugural conference in Africa brought together some 230 participants including scientists, researchers, policy makers, and pharmaceutical companies from 19 countries…” (Nzwili, 12/6).

