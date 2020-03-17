ICC, WHO Issue Joint Statement On Private Sector’s Role In COVID-19 Response

World Health Organization: ICC-WHO Joint Statement: An unprecedented private sector call to action to tackle COVID-19

“In a coordinated effort to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have agreed to work closely to ensure the latest and most reliable information and tailored guidance reaches the global business community. … All businesses have a key role to play in minimizing the likelihood of transmission and impact on society. Early, bold, and effective action will reduce short-term risks to employees and long-term costs to businesses and the economy. To aid this collective effort, ICC will regularly send updated advice to its network of over 45 million businesses so that businesses everywhere can take informed and effective action to protect their workers, customers, and local communities and contribute to the production and distribution of essential supplies…” (3/16).