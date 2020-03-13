menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

HHS Provides Funding To Support Development Of COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests

Mar 13, 2020

HHS: HHS funds development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests
“Two diagnostic tests that may detect severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in approximately one hour will receive advanced development support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within ASPR will provide approximately $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, LLC of Cypress, California, to rapidly develop the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct Assay, and approximately $598,000 to QIAGEN LLC of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of the QIAstat-Dx RPS2 test for COVID-19. The companies will provide the remaining funds for developing their respective diagnostic tests…” (3/13).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.