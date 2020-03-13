HHS Provides Funding To Support Development Of COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests

HHS: HHS funds development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests

“Two diagnostic tests that may detect severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in approximately one hour will receive advanced development support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within ASPR will provide approximately $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, LLC of Cypress, California, to rapidly develop the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct Assay, and approximately $598,000 to QIAGEN LLC of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of the QIAstat-Dx RPS2 test for COVID-19. The companies will provide the remaining funds for developing their respective diagnostic tests…” (3/13).