Head Of Novartis Foundation Discusses Efforts To Address Leprosy

Jan 27, 2020

Health Affairs: One Step Closer To Ending Leprosy
Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation, discusses the foundation’s efforts to address leprosy, highlighting the leprosy post-exposure prophylaxis (LPEP) initiative launched in 2014 as an approach to case detection and preventive treatment. Aerts writes, “We would encourage every country to follow the WHO guidelines and implement this approach as the international standard” (1/24).

