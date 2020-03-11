menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts, Podcasts Addressing Various Aspects Of COVID-19

Mar 11, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Salil Patel: Covid-19 — why putting a name to it matters
Salil Patel, academic foundation doctor in London and research fellow at the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at University of Oxford (3/10).

Foreign Policy’s “Don’t Touch Your Face”: Surviving Self-Isolation
James Palmer, senior editor, and Amy Mackinnon, staff writer, both at Foreign Policy

Guttmacher Institute: The COVID-19 Outbreak: Potential Fallout for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights
Zara Ahmed and Adam Sonfield, both senior policy managers at the Guttmacher Institute (3/11).

Health Affairs: Mapping Misinformation In The Coronavirus Outbreak
Ana Santos Rutschman, associate professor in the Center for Health Law Studies at Saint Louis University School of Law (3/10).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: CROI 2020: COVID-19 session explores how we got here, and where we’re going
Antigone Barton, writer and editor at “Science Speaks” (3/10).

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s “Public Health On Call”: From Global to Local: How Local Health Departments Are Managing COVID-19 (Sharfstein, 3/10).

UNDP: Highest level of political commitment needed to fight COVID-19 (3/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.