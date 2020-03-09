Global Health Community Publishes Blog Posts On Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Including Impact, Preparedness

Brookings Institution’s “Up Front”: What are the possible economic effects of COVID-19 on the world economy? Warwick McKibbin’s scenarios

Warwick J. McKibbin, nonresident senior fellow for economic studies and co-director of the Climate and Energy Economics Project at Brookings Institution (3/6).

Global Health Council: COVID-19: Yet Another Lesson — and Word of Caution — for Global Health

Loyce Pace, president and executive director of the Global Health Council (3/6).

LinkedIn: COVID-19 Threatens the Poor and Marginalized More than Anyone

Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (3/5).

Overseas Development Institute: What the world’s response to coronavirus can teach us about tackling the climate emergency

Rebecca Nadin, director of ODI’s Risk and Resilience program (3/6).

Think Global Health: Anticipating Coronavirus in West Africa

Jason Socrates Bardi, deputy managing editor for global health in the David Rockefeller Studies Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and Thomas J. Bollyky, director of the global health program and senior fellow for global health, economics, and development at CFR (3/3).

World Economic Forum: The economic, geopolitical and health consequences of COVID-19

John Scott, head of sustainability risk at Zurich Insurance Group (3/6).