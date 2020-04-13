menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Global Health Community Discusses Various Aspects Of COVID-19, Including Gender Issues, Lessons From Ebola

Apr 13, 2020

Council on Foreign Relations: Women This Week: The Gendered Effects of COVID-19
This post, compiled by Maleeha Coleman and Rebecca Turkington, discusses the effects of COVID-19 on gender issues, including the rise of domestic violence amid global lockdowns, reduced access to women’s health services, and job insecurity for women (4/10).

International Rescue Committee: How to fight the coronavirus: lessons from Ebola
This blog post discusses how the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) experience addressing Ebola in Congo and other African nations may provide insights into efforts to contain COVID-19 (4/11).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.