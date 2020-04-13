Global Health Community Discusses Various Aspects Of COVID-19, Including Gender Issues, Lessons From Ebola

Council on Foreign Relations: Women This Week: The Gendered Effects of COVID-19

This post, compiled by Maleeha Coleman and Rebecca Turkington, discusses the effects of COVID-19 on gender issues, including the rise of domestic violence amid global lockdowns, reduced access to women’s health services, and job insecurity for women (4/10).

International Rescue Committee: How to fight the coronavirus: lessons from Ebola

This blog post discusses how the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) experience addressing Ebola in Congo and other African nations may provide insights into efforts to contain COVID-19 (4/11).