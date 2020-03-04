Girls Continue To Face Discrimination, Violence, Health Challenges 25 Years After Beijing Women’s Conference, Report Says

The Guardian: Girls stay longer in school but obesity, suicide and sexual violence remain risks

“Girls are far less likely to get married or drop out of school than ever before, but worryingly high rates of obesity, suicide, and sexually transmitted infections underline how uneven global progress has been for them over the past 25 years, according to a report published on Wednesday…” (Hodal, 3/4).

U.N. News: World remains a ‘violent, highly discriminatory place’ for girls

“…While there have been remarkable gains for girls in education, little headway has been made to help shape a more equal, less violent environment for them, warned the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), together with U.N. Women and the non-governmental organization Plan International in their report, A New Era for Girls: Taking stock on 25 years of progress…” (3/3).