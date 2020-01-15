menu

Gender Gaps In Health Care, Political Participation, Other Areas Persist Globally, PassBlue Reports Ahead Of U.N. Meeting

Jan 15, 2020

PassBlue: Despite Years of Pledges and Plans, Gender Gaps Persist on a Global Scale
“In health care, political participation, economic advancement, personal safety, and justice, women across the world may be advancing on some fronts in various places. At the start of a new decade, however, the realities on a global scale are far from meeting promises made in past years. On March 9, when delegations from United Nations member governments assemble for the 64th annual session of the Commission on the Status of Women, there will be 11 days of reckoning on the agenda. The focus will be on how much the lives of women have advanced — or not — in the 25 years since the landmark Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing. … Here are four snapshots from new research…” (Crossette, 1/14).

