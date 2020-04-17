menu

G20, IMF To Provide Debt Relief For Poorest Nations But More Action Needed, Experts Say

Apr 17, 2020

Devex: G20, IMF deliver on debt relief, but more is needed, experts say
“Debt relief is critical for the world’s lowest-income countries, and while steps by the G20 and the International Monetary Fund this week are a move in the right direction, they won’t be enough, according to development experts. Low-income countries cannot make the kind of fiscal and monetary policy moves that the wealthiest countries can, but they still need fast access to additional capital to respond to both the health and economic crisis resulting from COVID-19…” (Saldinger, 4/17).

