Former U.S. Official Examines Trump Administration’s Africa Policy

The Hill: What analysts are missing about Trump’s Africa policy

Herman J. Cohen, former assistant secretary of state for African affairs (1989-1993), U.S. ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia (1977-1980), and senior director on the National Security Council (1987-1989)

“…For years, commentators have been split on whether the Trump Africa policy is nonexistent or is awful. … It is tempting to conclude that this administration doesn’t care about the continent, but this interpretation is unsupported by the facts. … U.S.-Africa policy, in substance, remains strong, defined by both its constants and new initiatives. … President Trump has threatened to remake U.S.-Africa relations with characteristic bravado, but so far, a bite has not followed this bark. Congress is preventing any apparent moves to reduce development and military aid. Far from ignoring or spurning Africa, Trump has fought to end conflicts, appointed a skilled Africa hand to run his policy, and is negotiating trade deals — all while aid continues to flow. These are not the telltale signs of withdrawal or disengagement” (4/17).