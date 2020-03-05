Foreign Policy Examines Political Appointee In U.S. State Department Role Overseeing Relations With U.N., WHO

Foreign Policy: Trump Loyalist Appointed to Oversee Relations With U.N., World Health Organization

“Sean Doocey, the former chief of the White House personnel office, has been appointed to a senior position at the State Department Bureau of International Organization Affairs, putting another political appointee with little experience in multilateral affairs in the top ranks of an agency responsible for managing U.S. relations with the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and other international organizations. The appointment — which hasn’t been publicly announced — comes just weeks after the White House announced that Pam Pryor would serve as the bureau’s acting assistant secretary of state. … The dual hires have dealt a blow to morale among State Department career staffers, who have endured nearly three years of hostile treatment from Trump appointee loyalists, according to a report by the department’s Office of the Inspector General and to State Department officials who spoke to Foreign Policy…” (Lynch/Gramer, 3/4).