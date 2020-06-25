menu

Flu Vaccine Manufacturers Increasing Production For Upcoming Season; CDC Directly Buying Millions Of Doses For Distribution To States

Jun 25, 2020

Washington Post: CDC and drugmakers boost flu vaccine doses amid fears of an unprecedented respiratory illness season
“Worried about a simultaneous assault of the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza this winter, public health officials and vaccine manufacturers are making millions of extra flu vaccine doses to protect those most vulnerable to the pandemic and influenza, according to government and company officials. Even though flu season doesn’t begin until the fall, major flu vaccine manufacturers say they plan to boost production by about 10 percent, to about 189 million doses, up from 170 million doses last year, to ensure enough doses exist for an anticipated surge in people seeking flu shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken the rare step of buying 7 million doses directly from manufacturers to be distributed to states for adult vaccination, CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview…” (Sun, 6/24).

