First Medical Relief Flight In 3 Years Leaves Yemen Capital

AP: 1st medical relief flight in 3 years departs Yemen’s capital

“A United Nations medical relief flight carrying patients from Yemen’s rebel-held capital took off Monday, the first such aid flight in over three years. Saudi Arabia controls Yemen’s airspace and has prevented any flights from leaving the capital, Sanaa, since August 2016…” (Al-Haj, 2/3).

New York Times: Mercy Flight Leaves Yemen Capital, Cracking a 3-Year Blockade

“…The seven people onboard the flight require urgent treatment for life-threatening conditions, such as kidney transplants, aid officials said. An additional 23 Yemenis, most of them women and children, are expected to follow by the end of the week on flights to Jordan and Egypt…” (Walsh, 2/3).