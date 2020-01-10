Experts Examine Biosecurity Implications Of Body Fluid Samples Taken During Disease Outbreaks
Chatham House: Biosecurity: Preparing for the Aftermath of Global Health Crises
David R. Harper, senior consulting fellow, and Benjamin Wakefield, research analyst, both with the Global Health Programme at Chatham House, discuss the biosecurity implications of the numerous body fluid samples taken during disease outbreaks, including the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1/9).