European Commission Announces Global Response To COVID-19

Apr 09, 2020

European Commission: Q&A: Global E.U. response to the coronavirus pandemic
“To address the immediate health crisis and resulting humanitarian needs in partner countries, as well as longer term and structural impact on societies and economies in partner countries, the E.U. will secure financial support to partner countries amounting to more than €15.6 billion from existing external action resources. Together with our partners, we are making sure that the substantial E.U. funding already allocated to them is targeted to help them deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…” (4/8).

