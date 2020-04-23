menu

European Commission Aid Budget Should Be Reexamined Amid COVID-19, E.U. Official Says; E.U. Urges U.S. To East Iran Sanctions

Apr 23, 2020

Devex: E.U. humanitarian boss says COVID-19 warrants aid budget ‘rethink’
“The coronavirus crisis should prompt an increase in the European Union’s long-term aid spending, the bloc’s humanitarian chief said Tuesday. In the twilight of the 2014-2020 budget period, all eyes are on April 29, when the European Commission will announce a fresh proposal for the long-term budget covering 2021-2027, which national leaders were still debating when the pandemic hit…” (Chadwick, 4/22).

Reuters: E.U. regrets U.S. refusal to allow economic aid for Iran to fight coronavirus
“The European Union has urged the United States to ease its sanctions on Iran and approve economic aid to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but its calls were rejected, the E.U.’s top diplomat said on Wednesday. E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the United States was preventing the International Monetary Fund from assisting Iran, the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus, adding that he regretted Washington’s position…” (Emmott, 4/22).

